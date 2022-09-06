Memphis Police Confirm Body Found Monday Night is Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher, A Local Teacher and Mom of Two Abducted Sept 2

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has confirmed that the body count in South Memphis Monday evening late is 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher.

Suspect Cleotha Abston now faces additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, Memphis Police said.

Police say the they discovered the body while searching for Fletcher, a Memphis mother and kindergarten teacher who police said was abducted while jobbing near the University of Memphis on September 2.

The deceased body was found in an ear near Victor Street and Person Avenue in Memphis around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death. But it’s safe to say it’s murder, but to what degree.

he body was discovered within walking distance from the Longview Gardens apartments, the place where Fletcher’s alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, was said to have been seen cleaning a GMC Terrain hours after the mother of two and teacher was abducted.

Authorities said that was the same GMC Terrain used to kidnap Fletcher in the area on Central Avenue and Zach Curlin.

Abston was arrested two days after Fletcher’s abduction on September 4 and charged with kidnapping Fletcher, though Memphis Police said that Abston refused to give them her location.

According to authorities, sandals were found near Fletcher’s water bottle and cell phone after she was abducted. DNA on those sandals matched Abston and Abston was seen wearing them the night before Fletcher’s abduction, according to police.

An arrest affidavit for Abston also claims that his cell phone was found to be in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin, where Fletcher was abducted, around the same time that the mother of two boys and St. Mary’s teacher was kidnapped.

Court records show that Abston was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping in June of 2000. He was sentenced to 24 years but was eligible for release after 85 percent of that sentence was served.

Thanks to Fox13 in Memphis for contributing to this article.

