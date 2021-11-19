Memphis-Based Rapper Gunned Down in Broad Daylight Outside of Cookie Shop

One of the most loved rappers in Memphis, Young Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

According to the shop owner, Maurice Hill, there was a shooting that happened at the shop, and he told Fox13 his employees said Young Dolph, 36, walked into the store to buy cookies.

Someone then drove up and then shot and killed the 36-year-old musician just before 1 p.m. at the bakery in South Memphis.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” Davis said. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.”

Police have not released any information about a potential motive for the shooting or a suspect.

Young Dolph was known throughout Memphis for doing charitable work. He gave thousands of dollars to the high school he attended and was scheduled to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys at a Baptist Church on Friday.

Memphis is unfortunately on pace to set the all time murder record in 2021. So far 241 people have been gunned down in the Bluff City.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement posted on Twitter.

KWAM host Todd Starnes condemned the senseless murder and blamed Young Dolph’s death on the Democrats who refuse to address the out-of-control crime problem.

“Memphis is a city that has been controlled for generations by Democrats who refuse to give the police the resources they need to fight crime,” Starnes said. “Commuters are afraid to drive on Interstate 240 because they might be targeted by a serial sniper. People are afraid to go downtown because they might become victims of street violence. And now this.”

Starnes said the skyrocketing crime rate is what happens when all lives no longer matter.

“The Democrats have turned our beautiful, once thriving city into a crime-infested war zone – from Airways Boulevard to Rhodes College,” Starnes said. “And we have only ourselves to blame for that because we continue to elect anti-cop activists to the city council.

One week ago —-



Young Dolph at Makedas Cookies, showing love, promoting the place he stopped by often.



Today, he was shot and killed there. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/YccKCrJT0M — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 17, 2021

“God bless Dolph,” Chance the Rapper tweeted. “Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.”

Thanks to our friends at The Mighty 990 for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...