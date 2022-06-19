MELTDOWN! Watch as Tom Hanks Screams at Fans ‘Back the F*** OFF’ After Wife Rita Wilson Almost Knocked Over

Sometimes the society you advocate for and push comes back to bite you in the ass, doesn’t it? Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson found that out recently as unruly, selfish, self centered, me me me, fans almost knocked his wife over trying to get to him on New York Wednesday when he was leaving dinner at Nobu.

“Back the F*CK OFF!” Hanks screamed at the fans.

Hanks, appearing stunned. “Knocking over my wife?” he asked as he stood by visibly angry and annoyed with the fans trying to get to him.

Hanks, 65, followed Wilson out of the trendy famous sushi spot with a few security guards leading the way to their vehicle. A group quickly surrounded the couple, and at some point caused Rita to almost lose her footing.

Hanks then made space for his wife by holding out his hands and arms to keep autographs seekers t bay so they would take a few steps back.

One bystander offered support to Hanks.

“These people are relentless. Sorry about that, Tom,” the bystander said.

You can watch the video below, apparently Hanks isn’t in the real world as much as we blue collar folks, this is the norm.

