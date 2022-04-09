MELTDOWN: Watch as Psaki Panics While Fending Off Doocy’s Questions About Joe’s Connections to Hunter’s Business Associates (VIDEO)￼

Jen Psaki was under fire yet again from Fox News Peter Doocy as he was hammering her about Joe Biden’s connection to his son Hunter’s business associates.

Doocy, testing the waters with Psaki on his fishing expedition, asked her if it was common for Biden to do favors for Biden business partners. Specifically, he said “was it common for President Biden to do favors for Hunter Biden’s international business partners like writing college recommendations for their kids?”

Psaki, as usual, fired off a snippy response, saying “I have — I’ve seen the report. I have no confirmation or comments on a report about whether or not the President, when he was a private citizen, wrote a college recommendation letter for an individual.”

Of course, the point isn’t really that demented Biden wrote a letter for someone. It’s that, if the report is accurate, he has close enough connections with the Red Chinese that he was doing favors for them.

Doocy, following up on his question and pressing Psaki about its importance, then said “A college recommendation letter, though, from, at the time, a former Vice President would be a big deal. So, do we know what the President might have gotten in return for doing a favor like that?”

Psaki once again fell back on the “private citizen” line, saying “Again, I have no confirmation of any recommendation letter the President wrote when he was a private citizen — by the way, not serving in public office. That’s even in the report.”

The questioning then devolved into back and forth jabs between Psaki and Doocy, with Doocy trying to get Psaki to admit that the letter at least raises eyebrows and Psaki refusing to do so.

Doocy said “But he’s the President now, and you’re his spokesperson“, to which Psaki responded by once again going with the private citizen line and saying “Correct. And he was not the President at the time of this report.”

Psaki stuck with her line at that point, saying “They were not officemates, no.”

Watch the fiery and heated exchange below.

