MELTDOWN! Washington Post Journalists LOSE IT After Layoffs Are Announced (Video Inside)

A hilarious video if you’re a conservative, independent, or common sense American who is sick and tired of the propaganda outlets and mainstream media lying to you. Eventually the truth rises to the top, and people get tired of your nonsense.

A Town Hall for employees quickly turned into a grieving session or liberal woke activists posing as journalists for The Washington Post, and we can’t stop laughing.

The Jeff Bezos owned and operated rag piece of a news site is down 500,000 subscribers since Joe Biden took office. You mean people are tired of their country sucking? Who would have thought?

Publisher Fred Ryan announced during what was supposed to be an hour-long meeting that there will be a round of layoffs conducting during the first quarter of 2023, and the liberals lost their minds.

Ryan blamed the cuts on worsening economic conditions, according to an account published on the newspapers website.

Video taken from inside the internal meeting and shared by Washington Post national correspondent Annie Gown shoed employees hammering Ryan with questions about the job cuts and getting no answers in return as the meltdown ensued.

“We’re not going to turn the town hall into a grievance session,” Ryan declared, speaking over a crowd of frustrated employees.

“Fred, you talked about positions getting eliminated. What are you going to do to protect people’s jobs? Are they going to be treated like the magazine staffers were?” the worker asked.

“We’ll have more information as we move forward. Thank you very much,” Ryan replied.

Watch the hilarious video below.

WATCH:

They’re not taking it well as The Washington Post Guild, which represents employees, said it was “outraged by the unceremonious announcement” of the layoffs, as well as the publisher’s refusal to answer questions.

“This behavior is unacceptable from any leader, but especially the leader of a news organization whose core values include transparency and accountability,” the union said in a statement. “There is no justification for The Post to lay off employees in a period of record growth and hiring.”

Washington Post chief of communications Kathy Baird confirmed the layoffs. Baird said the cuts were expected to impact “a single-digit percentage of our employee base,” which consists of about 2,500 workers.

“The Washington Post is evolving and transforming to put our business in the best position for future growth. We are planning to direct our resources and invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences,” Baird said.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

