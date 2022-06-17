MELTDOWN! Viral Video Shows Woke, Entitled Army Soldier Throwing Toddler Like Fit on Commanding Officers

An insane video of a woke, entitled, Army soldier has went viral as she screams and throws a fit at her commanding officers like a toddler who didn’t get his way.

We don’t know what happened before filming, but it’s obvious that this person has complained about being oppressed and begging for special treatment her entire life.

We’re gonna lose a major war https://t.co/1Viqcu4C5s — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 30, 2022

She does so while yelling out more obscenities.

“She eventually starts moving to the bottom of the room and toward the direction in which the superior officer had requested her to “go.”

“Ya’ll ain’t no s–t! F–k you mean! P—y ass ho! All ya’ll! F–k all ya’ll. All ya’all unprofessional. Suck my d–k!”

The latter remark triggers an audible gasp from the other soldiers.”

When a white male attempts to redirect her, this woman instantly spins around and gets in his face yelling “Don’t touch me!” It’s amazing anyone watching this can claim this young black female is oppressed when she has the temerity to attempt this disgusting display of incivility, crassness, and outright insubordination. There is no fear of “the man” here.

Should we be surprised at this point? The infusion of woke ideology is no accident. BizPacReview has more:

“Signs of the military’s “wokeness” began seeping through last year when Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley ranted and raved to Congress about so-called “white rage” and defended the practice of encouraging members of the Armed Forces to embrace racial essentialism.

Also last year, President Joe Biden announced that his administration intended to focus on ostensibly improving the military by making it more friendly to women.

Some of the administration’s projects, he announced, included updating the military’s requirements for hairstyles and designing “maternity flight suits.”

“Some of it’s relatively straightforward work where we’re making good progress: designing body armor that fits women properly, tailoring combat uniforms for women, creating maternity flight suits, updating requirements for their hairstyles,” he said.

“And and some of it is going to take an intensity of purpose and mission to really change the culture and habits that cause women to leave the military,” he added.”

Thanks to our friends at Trending Politics for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...