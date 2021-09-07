MELTDOWN! Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Sign Election Integrity Bill Tuesday, Despite Texas Dems Vacation to DC It’s Happening

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to deliver yet another blow to liberals, Democrats, wokeism, and whatever else the media claims is outraged by common sense on Tuesday.

The Governor will be signing what the Democrats call “controversial” and what Americans call “common sense.”

Despite all of the Texas State Rep Democrats traveling out of state like petulant children, starved for attention, the bill passed regardless of their childish antics and coronavirus spreading ways in Washington, D.C.

Abbott will travel to Tyler, Texas on Tuesday to sign SB1, an election security bill that will set new rules for mail in voting while increasing the number of partisan poll watchers and giving the state more control over voting operations.

Abbott’s John Hancock, that’s signature for those that hate our history, will come after the Democrats fled town, and did everything possible to stop the bill from passing in the overwhelming majority conservative state.

The efforts of the Democrats were squashed last week when the Texas House passed the bill 80-41, with the Texas State Senate voting 19-13 in favor of the new law. Both votes were almost completely along party lines.

“Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

The bill is necessary as 50% of Americans do not believe the outcome of the 2020 elections.

“How much fraud is okay? None. How much suppression is okay? None,” said GOP State Sen. Bryan Hughes of the legislation. “That’s why Senate Bill 1 makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The Democrats who yield little power in the state, still were complaining.

“I worry that this bill is going to take our state down a very dangerous slippery slope. And I think that this narrative is dangerous, this narrative that there’s widespread fraud with no evidence. I think it’s damaging to our democracy,” Democratic State Sen. Cesar Blanco argued.

What are your thoughts America?

