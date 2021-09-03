MELTDOWN! Psaki SNAPS After Reporter Asks How Biden Could Be a Catholic and Support Abortion (VIDEO)

There is nothing that will anger the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki like someone tossing truth and facts at her. It’s like a tossing holy water on a demon, and that’s what happened when she was caught off guard by EWTN reporter Owen Jenson.

“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?” EWTN reporter Owen Jensen asked.

“He believes that it’s a woman’s right,” she replied, completely ignoring the question. “It’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice.”

“Who does he believe then should look out for the unborn child?” the reporter pressed.

“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor,” she said, visibly irritated. Psaki then made it clear that the Biden administration doesn’t think men can get pregnant which is a common ideology among liberals. “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant. But for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. President believes their rights should be respected.”

Jensen tried following up however Psaki, who was clearly enraged, cut him off to get to the next question.

WATCH:

EWTN's @OwenTJensen: "Why does [Biden] support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?"



Psaki: "He believes…it's a women's right. It's a woman's body & it's her choice… I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant." pic.twitter.com/EcagHX0BTJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 2, 2021

The comments during the press briefing came after Texas passed their “heartbeat” abortion law which will ban abortions if a heartbeat can be detected in an unborn baby. The law will effectively outlaw abortions after 6 weeks in the state of Texas and legal action will take place against anyone who “aids and abets” abortions after the 6 week point.

“The Supreme Court has not responded to our emergency request to block Texas’ radical new 6-week abortion ban, SB8,” the ACLU whined after their abortion obsession was attacked. “The law now takes effect. Access to almost all abortion has just been cut off for millions of people. The impact will be immediate and devastating.”

President Joe Biden commented on the matter quicker than he responded to the deaths of the 13 service members who he got killed in Afghanistan.

“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...