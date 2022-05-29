MELTDOWN! Pelosi Has Officially Lost Her Mind and in Complete Denial Saying You Can’t Blame Democrats for This

How Speaker Nancy Pelosi is having yet another political meltdown, and this time you won’t believe what she’s claiming you can’t blame Democrats for.

That’s right, Pelosi says you can’t blame the idiots on the left for the insane gas prices, and she told reporters that this week.

“I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats” for sky-high gas prices, Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. “I think they’re blaming oil companies.”

Pelosi made the claim in the face of poll after poll that shows Americans are blaming gas costs and also insane inflation and costs of living on Joe Biden.

“If the Republicans stand in the way of us freeing the consumer of the stranglehold of Big Oil, you think they’re going to blame that on the Democrats?” Pelosi asked a reporter. She then pointed at the reporter and said, “You think that. You think that. OK.”

Here’s the latest from Rasmussen Reports:

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 84% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the rising price of gasoline, home heating oil and other petroleum products is a serious problem, including 61% who say it’s a Very Serious Problem. Only 15% don’t think rising fuel prices are a serious problem. These findings are virtually unchanged since November. (To see survey question wording, click here.)”

The Hill added the following:

“Americans say that Biden administration policies are the No. 1 cause for the increase in fuel costs in the United State, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University.

The poll found 41 percent of Americans say the Biden administration’s economic policies are to blame for the rise in gas prices.”

Biden of course laughed off the notion of a recession.

“I’m not concerned about a recession,” the president said after Commerce Department data showed the economy shrinking in the first quarter of 2022, sparking fears of a recession.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...