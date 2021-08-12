MELTDOWN: Newsom Goes On Unhinged Profanity Laced Rant, Slams Desk With Hand in Rage Over Recall

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is starting to lose his mind. The California governor is facing a recall in his state as Californians are clearly unhappy with Newsom’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic and his failure to manage California.

Newsom is also probably feeling the heat due to how New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was ousted as governor this week due to “sexual harassment” allegations. Cuomo also mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with the Sacramento Bee editorial board, Newsom lost control of himself after reporters started questioning him on his poor performance as governor including California’s high crime, homelessness, high taxes and high unemployment.

“The California dream is more like a mirage,” said one reporter to Newsom.

The pressure from the reporters sent Newsom into an unhinged, profanity laced rant where he slammed his hands on his desk, thinking it would get his point across. The Gateway Pundit counted almost 60 times that Newsom slammed his hands down.

“It’d be damn nice if our homegrown teams started focusing on what’s right!” Newsom said. “Everybody outside this state is bitching about this state because of our success!”

WATCH:

Newsom is also feeling the heat from Conservative radio show host Larry Elder, who is challenging the California governor in the upcoming recall.

According to Elder himself, he has raised almost $4.5 million in just the first 19 days of announcing his bid to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in the special recall election scheduled for September 14th.

The total, according to his campaign, includes contributions received “from July 12, 2021, the day Elder announced his candidacy, to July 31, 2021, the end of the latest reporting period.” The team explained that 46,000 donors have backed him with their financial support, making the average donation $84.00.

According to Politico, “In mere weeks, his total eclipsed what fellow Republicans had raised in months, and daily filings show Elder has pulled in another $440,000 in the first few days of August.”

“The numbers announced by my campaign today solidify my candidacy to defeat Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election,” Elder said in a statement on Thursday. “Californians have shown up and believe in our mission to recall Newsom and elect me in his place. Newsom can raise an unlimited amount of funds for this election; therefore, every single donation to my campaign counts, whether small or large.”

