MELTDOWN IN THE SWAMP: WAPO Retracts MASSIVE Georgia-Trump Story, Admits They Invented ‘Find the Fraud’ Quotes, Issues ‘Correction’

The truth always and we mean always comes out over time America. Now you’re seeing that the entire narrative around the Georgia Secretary of State story about President Trump was nothing more than an absolute lie.

The Washington Post has now fully retracted the bogus story from the Georgia Secertary of State where he lied and said Trump asked him to “go find those votes.” It was all a lie, and the story was false and never happened.

Jack Posobiec nails it below!

If you think the is just about WaPo, this actually goes deeper so listen up The Georgia Secretary of State lied about the Trump call but a deleted copy was found Fulton DA opened an investigation of Trump – did they delete the evidence so they wouldn’t get caught?

If you think the is just about WaPo, this actually goes deeper so listen up



The Georgia Secretary of State lied about the Trump call but a deleted copy was found



Fulton DA opened an investigation of Trump – did they delete the evidence so they wouldn't get caught? — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2021

So basically a “source” made up a bunch of quotes from the President of the United States (Trump), and WaPo ran with the story. Now they’re issuing a retraction and a correction two months later. This completely contradicts what they originally claimed. This is also election meddling FYI.

The Post’s full, seven-sentence correction attributes the misquote to faulty “information provided by a source”:

Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.

The headline now reads “Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction” as opposed to “‘Find the fraud’: Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction.”

Watch Jack Posobiec’s video breaking down the madness.

BREAKING: WaPo retracts massive Georgia-Trump story, barricades moved back in DC https://t.co/OUbmKh2wGA — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2021

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...