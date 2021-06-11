MELTDOWN: Fauci Loses It, Talks About Himself in 3rd Person, Says if You Attack Him, You Attack Science (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been under extreme fire for his leaked emails that show he was dishonest about masks and COVID-19 for over a year.

During an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci looked visibly irritated when reacting to the recent backlash he has been facing in relation to his controversial emails that were recently dropped.

Fauci’s emails were shocking to many Americans considering they painted a much different picture than what Fauci has been telling the public. Instead of addressing his lies and deceptions, Fauci is lashing out at Republicans.

“A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science. If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking, not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science. And anybody that looks at what’s going on clearly sees that,” Fauci whined.

WATCH:

Republican Senator Rand Paul had some things to say about Fauci’s constant claims of “following the science.”

“My complaint with Dr. Fauci is precisely that he doesn’t follow the science,” Paul said to the Washington Examiner. “By ignoring the validity of naturally acquired immunity, and consequently not prioritizing the vaccine to individuals not yet infected by COVID 19, thousands of deaths have and will occur when demand for the vaccine outstrips the supply as we are seeing in India.”

Fauci has been getting grilled by Republican lawmakers in response to his flip-flop stances that were highlighted in a recent email drop. During an interview on Wednesday with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Republican Senator John Kennedy unleashed on Dr. Anthony Fauci, telling him to “cut the crap.”

“I know Dr. Fauci, I like Dr. Fauci, I respect Dr. Fauci,” Kennedy said during the interview. “But Dr. Fauci needs to cut the crap. This isn’t about Dr. Fauci. It’s not about his feelings, and I’m sorry if his feelings were hurt. You know, maybe he ought to buy an emotional support pony.”

“But we’re not debating dance moves on TikTok here,” Kennedy slammed. “We’re talking about millions of human lives.”

“Dr. Fauci gave a lot of U.S. taxpayer money to the Wuhan lab for Chinese scientists to research bat coronaviruses,” Kennedy also said during the interview. “Neither Dr. Fauci nor any of his people can guarantee us that the Chinese scientists didn’t use that money to do gain-of-function research and turn a normal virus into a super-charged virus. They weren’t monitored, Dr. Fauci and his people didn’t monitor the lab, and it’s not like it hasn’t happened before.”

“Since day one, Dr. Fauci and his expert friends have told us, look, the virus occurred naturally. It jumped from a bat to a host and then to human beings. Well, it’s been a year. Where is the proof? Where is the smoking bat? Do you really think if China could prove this virus occurred naturally in nature it would withhold that evidence? No it would scream it from the rooftop to get the world off its back,” Kennedy said, adding that Fauci “needs to hit these things head-on, otherwise it’s going to undermine public health, people’s confidence in public health, and the American people are going to end up trusting Dr. Pepper more than Dr. Fauci.”

What are your thoughts folks, has Fauci finally lost it?

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...