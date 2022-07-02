MELTDOWN! Berserk Nancy Pelosi Snaps, Blames Trump for SCOTUS Rulings

There a significant number of those serving in the leadership of the Democratic party, including President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), claim to be practicing Catholics, yet also proudly promote pro-choice policies.

It is strange that the same two people who claim to follow the teachings of the church are also two of the most radical, pro-death politicians in the United States. How can they claim they are devout Catholics?

This hypocrisy seems strange considering the Catholic Church’s very clear position on abortion. Their position says:

“The human being is to be respected and treated as a person from the moment of conception; and therefore, from that moment his rights as a person must be recognized, among which in the first place is the inviolable right of every innocent human being to life.”

It continues, “Direct abortion, or the intentional killing of a human being living in the womb, is always seriously immoral because as persons, the right to life is the most basic fundamental right we possess.”

Last Friday, an angry Nancy Pelosi blamed former President Donald Trump, as well as Republican leadership, for the massive victory for pro-life advocates. She was seething at the Supreme Court’s ruling, sending abortion back to the states allowing them to set their own law on the very controversial issue.

Pelosi was so angry she tweeted; “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November.” See Below:

A woman’s fundamental health decisions are her own to make, in consultation with her doctor & her loved ones – not to be dictated by far-right politicians. While Republicans seek to punish & control women, Democrats will keep fighting ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

The radical, power-hungry Democrat also said in a statement that she blamed former President Donald J. Trump, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and the Republican Party for making the pro-life movement’s main goal of ending Roe v. Wade, a reality.

Then Pelosi did another tweet saying, “Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom.” See Below:

Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Pelosi then advanced a conspiracy theory that the Republicans in Congress are actively “plotting a nationwide abortion ban.” See below:

In Congress, Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban. In the states, they want to arrest doctors offering reproductive care & women for terminating a pregnancy. GOP extremists are threatening to criminalize contraception, in-vitro fertilization & post-miscarriage care. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

What the mainstream media, pro-choice abortion leadership, Planned Parenthood, or Nancy or Biden have not mentioned is abortion is actually not ending.

They intentionally have not told their distraught men and women protesting for the right to kill babies in the womb, that the SCOTUS decision itself does not ban abortion nationwide.

It only removed a national “right” to abort a baby but left in place the right for the radical states to continue the barbaric practice. In other words, it changed who makes the decision of law from the SCOTUS to each state’s citizens.

For example, California, New York, Illinois, Washington, and Oregan, to name a few, are already allocating more resources in their budgets to accommodate women coming to their states to abort their babies, if their home state made the practice illegal.

For the Left, their problem with the Supreme Courts’ ruling had more to do with losing the national power to enforce their twisted pro-death wishes, than it had to do with an objection to abortion ending because it does not.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...