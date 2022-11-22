MELTDOWN! AOC Can’t Figure Out Why She Can’t Out-Whit Elon on Twitter About Reinstating Trump

The left-wing meltdown is in progress on Twitter because Elon Musk said he wanted to have “free speech,’ and that everyone should have their say in the town square that Twitter has become.

The reason for the meltdown is because democrats have been all-in on the concept of going after people or banning people for ‘misinformation’ on social medial, Except, of course, when it comes to themselves. Democrats and the liberal media are a constant source of lies and disinformation, yet they virtually never hold themselves to account.

Some liberals have fled for other sites, while others are still there complaining about how horrible it is that liberals might no longer control everything.

But the thought that Musk would let President Donald Trump back on the site inflamed “She Who Is Constantly Inflamed,” none other than Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-NY). She responded to Musk’s Twitter poll on Trump with a boatload of misinformation.

Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but I guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question. Twitter poll it is https://t.co/TVEkEH7faR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 19, 2022

Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but i guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question” AOC claimed. “Twitter poll it is”

But all of that was misinformation by AOC. Trump didn’t “incite an insurrection” on Twitter; instead, he called for people to act “peacefully and patriotically” at his rally, and then followed that up with calling for peace on Twitter, before he got banned.

#HeSaidItTheyDidIt Peacefully and Patriotically

MOST people there were peaceful and WANTED the electoral college discussion to continue.



Those who didn't were not listening to Trump because they started to riot while he was still speaking to the peaceful crowd. pic.twitter.com/0hFMbzEW4T — Barbara Wegner | Life Coach 🇺🇸 (@asabovebelowloa) February 13, 2021

Multiple people did not die The only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer. Other people died from natural causes. No police officer was killed. This has been a continual lie, including false information, propagated by the media. Even Twitter promoted a false “events” thread on the anniversary in 2022, stating Officer Brian Sicknick had been beaten before he died, although there is no evidence that happened. Sicknick did a day later, on January 7, 2021, after having two strokes.

More misinformation was saying the Vice President was “nearly assassinated.” That’s a bit like how AOC describes her own fanciful experience of the day, when she was in her office, some distance away from the Capitol building. But then she flipped out when her false story was nailed to the wall.

AOC’s new lies were fact-checked by the readers on the site, something she’s now likely to face a lot and maybe part of the reason she’s throwing a tantrum.

Meanwhile, here is what AOC was spreading during the BLM riots to people, encouraging them to cover up any identifying marks and wear non-descript clothing by which police might identify them.

.@AOC passes along some helpful tips on “protesting safely.”



One thing not to bring? “Anything you don’t want to be arrested with.”



Such as a knife or dope. pic.twitter.com/vsxt1S2Z4I — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 30, 2020

So, why is AOC so fearful of a poll? Because it might blow apart the false narratives that they want to spread.

It's going to be hard to gaslight Musk into believing Republicans staged an insurrection without firearms.



Save that for Democrats. They believe the entire hoax catalog. https://t.co/fRJc2gOEFl pic.twitter.com/fBGUGFqr1r — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 19, 2022

