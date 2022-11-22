MELTDOWN! AOC Can’t Figure Out Why She Can’t Out-Whit Elon on Twitter About Reinstating Trump

The left-wing meltdown is in progress on Twitter because Elon Musk said he wanted to have “free speech,’ and that everyone should have their say in the town square that Twitter has become.
The reason for the meltdown is because democrats have been all-in on the concept of going after people or banning people for ‘misinformation’ on social medial, Except, of course, when it comes to themselves. Democrats and the liberal media are a constant source of lies and disinformation, yet they virtually never hold themselves to account.
Some liberals have fled for other sites, while others are still there complaining about how horrible it is that liberals might no longer control everything.
But the thought that Musk would let President Donald Trump back on the site inflamed “She Who Is Constantly Inflamed,” none other than Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-NY). She responded to Musk’s Twitter poll on Trump with a boatload of misinformation.
Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but i guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question” AOC claimed. “Twitter poll it is”
But all of that was misinformation by AOC. Trump didn’t “incite an insurrection” on Twitter; instead, he called for people to act “peacefully and patriotically” at his rally, and then followed that up with calling for peace on Twitter, before he got banned.
The riot was not beneficial to Trump’s cause, because it immediately shut down any points that he or members of Congress wanted to make about the election.
Multiple people did not die The only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer. Other people died from natural causes. No police officer was killed. This has been a continual lie, including false information, propagated by the media. Even Twitter promoted a false “events” thread on the anniversary in 2022, stating Officer Brian Sicknick had been beaten before he died, although there is no evidence that happened. Sicknick did a day later, on January 7, 2021, after having two strokes.
More misinformation was saying the Vice President was “nearly assassinated.” That’s a bit like how AOC describes her own fanciful experience of the day, when she was in her office, some distance away from the Capitol building. But then she flipped out when her false story was nailed to the wall.
AOC’s new lies were fact-checked by the readers on the site, something she’s now likely to face a lot and maybe part of the reason she’s throwing a tantrum.
The riot was not beneficial to Trump’s cause, because it immediately shut down any points that he or members of Congress wanted to make about the election.
Multiple people did not die The only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer. Other people died from natural causes. No police officer was killed. This has been a continual lie, including false information, propagated by the media. Even Twitter promoted a false “events” thread on the anniversary in 2022, stating Officer Brian Sicknick had been beaten before he died, although there is no evidence that happened. Sicknick did a day later, on January 7, 2021, after having two strokes.
More misinformation was saying the Vice President was “nearly assassinated.” That’s a bit like how AOC describes her own fanciful experience of the day, when she was in her office, some distance away from the Capitol building. But then she flipped out when her false story was nailed to the wall.
AOC’s new lies were fact-checked by the readers on the site, something she’s now likely to face a lot and maybe part of the reason she’s throwing a tantrum.
Meanwhile, here is what AOC was spreading during the BLM riots to people, encouraging them to cover up any identifying marks and wear non-descript clothing by which police might identify them.
So, why is AOC so fearful of a poll? Because it might blow apart the false narratives that they want to spread.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go