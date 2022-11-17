Melania Trump Says Her Husband Donald Will Lead America Back to ‘Peace, Love, and Security’ When He Becomes President Again

The former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump had nothing but amazing words to say about her Husband the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” said Melania Trump “His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.”

“I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”

President Trump announced his bid for re-election Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago resort in front of close supporters, family, and friends.

Are you exited that President Trump is going to make another run at The White House?

