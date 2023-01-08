Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ: Resurrection’ Sequel is CONFIRMED and in the Works with Jim Caviezel Cast as Jesus Christ

Almost twenty years after Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ destroyed almost every box office record, a brand new report is saying that the sequel is all set to start shooting in the middle of 2023 or in late Spring.

Jim Caviezel, who played the character of Jesus Christ in the original is also reprising his role. He was absolutely phenomenal in the original.

The first movie was such a huge success and proved their was an audience of Christians around the world for such faith based entertainment.

The title o the new movie is said to be Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.’

“Gibson has been hard at work on the screenplay with “Braveheart” screenwriter Randall Wallace — there have already been six drafts. ‘Resurrection’ would focus on the twenty-four hours encompassing Jesus’ passion and the events that occurred three days between his crucifixion and resurrection,” the report stated.

We need it, now more than ever.https://t.co/pjue9MJSSt — Nick Givas (@NGivasDC) January 5, 2023

“The last we heard about this movie, which will obviously cover some or all of Christ’s 40 days on earth after returning from the dead, was from star Caviezel nearly three years ago. By that time, the script was in its fifth draft,” John Nolte of Breitbart News reported.

“It’s going to be a masterpiece,” Caviezel said to Fox News back in March of 2020. “It’s gonna be the biggest film in world history; I believe it will be based on what I feel in my heart.”

“If Gibson shoots mid-year, he could have the movie ready for release for Lent in 2024 — February 14. Back in 2004, Lent began on Wednesday, February 25. Gibson released The Passion of the Christ in 3,006 theaters on that same day, and it grossed an astonishing $26.5 million. By Monday, it had grossed $125 million. By the time its domestic run was over, Gibson’s self-funded masterpiece had grossed $370 million domestic and another $241 million overseas. The movie cost $30 million to produce. No one wanted any part of it. That’s how out-of-touch Hollywood was 20 years ago, and it’s only gotten worse since,” the report revealed.

Nolte then shared his own experience when watching the original film during its debut back in 2004, saying, “The charges of antisemitism were all lies. It was long past time for an accurate adaptation of Christ’s passion; a story focused on the timeline of Gethsemane to Golgotha. The world changed forever. No single event in secular or religious history has been near as monumental. And yes, the most vital part of that story was the horrific violence.”

He continued, “People must understand the horrors Christ voluntarily faced at the hands of his Roman torturers. It’s the only way, not only to appreciate the sacrifice on our behalf but to grasp that the torture and execution of Christ is a historical fact and that no one would willingly go through a painful scourging and slow death to protect a lie.”

Are you excited about the sequel to Passion of the Christ?

