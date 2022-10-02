WATCH: Megyn Kelly to Olivia Wilde’s Attack of Jordan Peterson: ‘Screw Her!’

Former Fox News primetime star Megyn Kelly has reacted to director and movie star Olivia Wilde for making Jordan Peterson out to be a “demon” in her new film.

Kelly was reacting to a recent interview in which Wilde said she based Chris Pine’s character form “Don’t Worry Darling” on Peterson.

“This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of [the incel] movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously,” the film director said.

Wilde, 38, described “incels” as “disenfranchised, mostly white men who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

Kelly fired back during her Thursday podcast, saying: “They get featured in an Olivia Wilde movie as some sort of demon, so screw her!”

“In 2019, men accounted for 80% of all suicide deaths in America,” the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” said.

“Studies also show that a majority of American men who die by suicide have no known history of mental health problems, because they don’t talk about them.”

Kelly continued: “And when they do talk about them, and like Jordan Peterson, listen to Jordan Peterson, subscribe to Jordan Peterson or anybody else speaking about these issues, they get attacked.”

You can watch Kelly’s response below!

Morgan asked Peterson how he felt about Wilde basing an “insane” character on him.

“This insane man, this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community, incel being these weirdo loner men who are despicable in many ways. Is that you? Are you the intellectual hero to these people?,” Morgan asked.

“Sure, why not. People have been after me for a long time because I have been speaking to young men, what a terrible thing to do,” Peterson replied.

