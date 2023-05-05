Megyn Kelly SCORCHES Fox News, Says They’ve Lost 2/3 of Their Audience Since Firing Tucker Carlson [VIDEO INSIDE]

Go woke, go broke, and Fox News appears to be finding this out first hand.
Former Fox News primetime anchor Megyn Kelly talks real about Fox News and how they’ve now lost 23 of their audience.
Kelly goes on to say that Fox News is left with about 1/3 of their audience, which is remarkable.
“With all do respect to the daytime, it’s all anyone gives a shit is the primetime, it’s what pays the bills, period.”
Kelly says Hannity is down 40%, the 10pm is down 24% in the Demo, and the 11′ O’Clock got hurt too Kelly says.
Check out her fiery announcement below.
WATCH:
