Meet the 18 Senate Republicans That Donald Trump Wants to Primary

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

Former President Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday and took aim at RINO’s he wants to primary in 2024 and beyond. RINO’s stands for Republican in Name Only for those that have been under a rock.

The former President blasted more than one third of the current Republican Senators voting with Democrats.

“Great job Kevin!” Trump said along with a video of McCarthy’s remarks over the weekend.

“We must now stop Mitch McConnell and his China flagrant boss, Coco Chow. It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want. The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE. Zero for USA Border Security. If he waited just ten days, the now “United Republican Congress” could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT. Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him,” Trump added. “PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!”

The following 18 Republican Senators voted for the massive omnibus bill (via Mediate):

• Roy Blunt (Missouri)
• John Boozman (Arkansas)
• Shelley Capito (West Virginia)
• Susan Collins (Maine)
• John Cornyn (Texas)
• Tom Cotton (Arkansas)
• Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)
• Jim Inhofe (Oklahoma)
• Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)
• Jerry Moran (Kansas)
• Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
• Rob Portman (Ohio)
• Mitt Romney (Utah)
• Mike Rounds (South Dakota)
• Richard Shelby (Alabama)
• John Thune (South Dakota)
• Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
• Todd Young (Indiana)

Do you agree with President Trump on primaring these RINO’s?

Eddie Harrison
Eddie Harrison
4 hours ago

I thought I understood the meaning of what’s a “Rhino”, but I didn’t. Now it’s obvious, a rhino is not a public servant, a rhino says and does anything for personal gain, even if it’s immoral, unethical, or against the Constitutional oath he or she took when sworn in to office. This is only just the surface of a rhino, underneath it’s dark an evil. A rhinos king sits laughing with his prize, the rhinos soul.

PAMELA GIARRUSSO
PAMELA GIARRUSSO
4 hours ago

were they “vaccinated?” Thinking they were.

