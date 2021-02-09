Media’s Obsession With Jan. 6 is ‘Extremely Frustrating’ to Law Enforcement

The media as you know is gaslighting the events at the Capitol on January 6th, which has now been over a month ago. A friendly reminder that the only person killed at the Capitol was a 34-year-old gorgeous female Trump Supporter who was a 14+ year veteran of the United States Air Force.

The media lied about two officers who they claimed were killed. As Capitol Police have stated, one was due to a medical condition the day after, and the other took his own life. None had anything to do with the events from the Capitol incident.

Now National Police Association Spokesperson retired sergeant Betsy Smith says that the media is currently spending a ton of time stoking the fire that should have already gone out. Smith also brings up how they spend little to no time on violent riots perpetrated over the past year by Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups.

“Right now, their current obsession is, you know, white supremacy, white supremacists, and the Capitol riot. They don’t want to talk about the other 99 percent of violent riots that American law enforcement has been dealing with for the past almost year,” Smith, a 29-year veteran of a large policedepartment in the suburbs of Chicago, told NTD’s “The Nation Speaks.”

“We’re focusing on one riot on January 6, and it’s very, extremely frustrating to law enforcement,” she said.

The concerns of Smith are that Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists continue to clash with police in cities across the nation, but the media still refuses to cover it accurately or fairly. Shocker, we know.

Some of the activists are part of a group alleged to be part of the anarcho-communist group Antifa. They’re also taking full advantage of peaceful protests and calling for police reform by creating ridiculous scenes of civil unrest and engaging in nightly violence. They light fires, they loot, and they burn and damage property.

On Inauguration Day, many protesters were seen marching and rioting in the streets of Seattle and Portland. They were also seen making scenes in the District of Columbia, even attacking some Trump evangelicals who were just preaching the gospel.

Videos from those events show property damage, vandalism, including damage to a courthouse. Multiple individuals were arrested in both cities for assault, rioting, and reckless burning according to both police departments.

One thing is still evident. It’s a two tiered justice system. One for Patriots, and one for criminals.

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for helping contribute to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...