Media Setting the Scene to Question Outcome of California Recall Election if Larry Elder Wins

The corrupt and crooked mainstream media is already setting the table to challenge the California Governor’s recall election if GOP frontrunner Larry Elder happens to win. Are you surprised?

“A group of election security experts on Thursday called for a rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election for California’s governor after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly.”

The Associated Press is already reporting that a group of “experts” is calling for a rigorous audit to protect the California recall.

You know, I guess those 2 million signatures of people that said Gavin Newsom sucks were just made up? You know, the signatures that had to be verified for the recall to take place by the Secretary of State, unlike when you vote, you just show up. Makes sense, right?

The statewide recall targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, set for Sept. 14, is the first election since copies of Dominion Voting Systems’ election management system were distributed last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has made unsubstantiated claims about last year’s election. Election offices across 30 states use the Dominion system, including 40 counties in California.

Election security experts have said the breaches, from a county in Colorado and another in Michigan, pose a heightened risk to elections because the system is used for a number of administrative functions — from designing ballots and configuring voting machines to tallying results. In the letter, the experts said they do not have evidence that anyone plans to attempt a hack of the systems used in California and are not casting blame on Dominion.

“However, it is critical to recognize that the release of the Dominion software into the wild has increased the risk to the security of California elections to the point that emergency action is warranted,” the experts wrote in their letter, which was shared with The Associated Press.

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder (R) on Friday pledged to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with a Republican if he wins the Golden State’s recall election.

“They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.,” Elder said on the “Mark Levin Show.”

Elder claims that Feinstein hasn’t been seen in weeks, and is in worse mental shape than President Joe Biden. Things are about to get dicey in California.

