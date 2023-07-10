McDonald’s Will Now Cater Your Weddings

Attention Chicken McNugget enthusiasts! You’ll be thrilled to hear that McDonald’s Indonesia has cooked up a tasty surprise for lovebirds preparing to tie the knot. Brace yourselves, folks, because guess what? The golden arches are now offering wedding catering services!
In an Instagram post that has tongues wagging, McDonald’s Indonesia proudly announced their “Wedding Mekdi package,” urging all devoted McD’ers to make their special day even more unforgettable. So, what’s on the menu? Prepare to salivate, folks, because this delectable package includes a whopping 100 Chicken Burgers and 100 orders of the beloved four-piece Chicken McNuggets. All this can be yours, dear brides and grooms, for the bargain price of 3.5 million Indonesian Rupiahs, which roughly translates to a mere $230.
Now, let’s crunch some numbers, shall we? That’s a jaw-dropping steal at around $1.15 per burger or McNugget container. If you were to purchase these goodies individually, you’d be shelling out $1.72 for a four-piece McNugget order and $2.11 for a tantalizing chicken burger. Crunching the numbers further, if you were to assemble all these items separately, your tab would skyrocket to $326. But hold on tight, because there’s more! By opting for the wedding package, you’ll be saving a cool $96, according to the kind folks at McDonald’s. And in case you’re wondering, they do offer additional options like apple pies and chicken fingers. However, brace yourselves, fellow fry enthusiasts, as the package unfortunately doesn’t include those crispy golden wonders. Don’t fret, though, as this unique wedding catering experience is currently exclusive to Indonesia.
Now, let’s talk logistics. To partake in this fast-food fairytale, lovebirds must commit to a minimum order of 200 delectable pieces of heaven. But wait, there’s more good news! McDonald’s will even set up a dedicated stall at your wedding, ensuring that the fast-food magic is woven into the fabric of your big day. How’s that for a grand gesture?
As of 2021, McDonald’s boasted an impressive fleet of approximately 250 restaurants across the enchanting landscape of Indonesia. So, wherever you find yourself in this marvelous country, you won’t have to venture far to indulge in this culinary delight.
So, chicken aficionados, mark your calendars and prepare for a wedding feast like no other. McDonald’s Indonesia is ready to turn your special day into an unforgettable fast-food extravaganza!
