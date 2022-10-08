McDonald’s Launches Adult Happy Meals for October and They’re Selling Like Hot Cakes

Haven’t we always heard; you are what you eat​. And even for an adult, happiness is a key.

So maybe this is the reason McDonald’s has announced their all-new treat for the older crowd. Now you can make your wife or husband, mom or dad, or friend, happy with the fast-food phenomenon’s Happy Meals for Adults.

To make this happen, Mickey D’s has partnered with streetwear brand ‘Cactus Plant Flea Market.” In case you are wondering, yes you will be receiving a toy with your Happy Meal.

The New York Post reported, “The giant burger chain’s new “Happy Meal for Adults”, designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market, which has also done projects with the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, will feature a choice of food items as well as toy surprises.

The Happy Meal for Adults consist of a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and as always, fries and a drink will complete the combo.

As for the toys the older eaters can trade with their spouses or friends. they are figurines of either Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie, or limited-time character Cactus Buddy.

According to a Business Insider report the new knickknacks are sort of, well, psycho with the box featuring McDonald’s iconic bright yellow and red color scheme, as well as pops of other bolder colors. Alongside the four mascots available as toys, drawings on the box include other famous characters such as Ronald McDonald, Mayor McCheese, Captain Crook, and Officer Big Mac, all inexplicably with two sets of eyes.

McDonald’s is teaming up with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create “adult happy meals.” These meals will be available throughout the month of October and will include a classic McDonald’s character toy. pic.twitter.com/QuCoraaZIR — IGN (@IGN) September 29, 2022

The meals debuted on Monday, October 3, and they’ll be available for the remainder of the month. But as relayed on MSN, McDonald’s employees are ready for the promotion to be kaput, reporting that the hyper-popular promotion has brought about chaos and misery as they struggle to fulfill an avalanche of orders. One worker wrote on TikTok, “Bro, please don’t order those adult McDonald’s Happy Meals, bro, I’m begging.”

There were also complaining on Reddit, under the title “New Adult Happy Meals Are Killing Me,” one anonymous worker posted. “We literally just came off the ‘Buy one, Get one for a Dollar’ (promotion), and we were swamped with Big Mac Meals. Now with this, we have to literally stockpile them to survive a rush. I hate it.”

Another worker told Kotaku via Reddit DMs, “The most difficult aspect of this promo for the crew is the sheer volume of these meals that we are selling. Most stores I have seen have sold out of either the special boxes, Big Mac buns, or toys. At some places, it’s more than one of these.”

So, a temporary Happy Meal for Adults sound like it would make sense as a mainstay, with sales booming.

But since the opportunity is merely momentary, race to your favorite McDonald’s and get your four-eyed collector’s editions while you can. You can brag about it to your friends tonight when you play Call of Duty.

