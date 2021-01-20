McConnell Allegedly Threatened President Trump If He Chose Pardon Assange, Snowden, and Others

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump granted clemency to 143 individuals before he left office on Wednesday morning.

According to a bombshell report however, the President was under a substantial amount of pressure for who he should and shouldn’t pardon from Republican leadership including Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

During his primetime show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson broke the massive news when he said President Trump was threatened by McConnell with impeachment if he chose to pardon Julian Assange.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the leader of Republicans in the Senate, has sent word over the White House – If you pardon Julian Assange we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial,” Carlson said. “Well, is it legal to hold that over a president’s head? We’re not lawyers, we don’t know. It’s certainly wrong. But more than that, it tells you everything about their priorities.”

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson: Mitch McConnell "sent word over to the White House: if you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial." — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 20, 2021

McConnell has proven to be a total backstabber in recent months considering he completely abandoned President Trump after the President had helped him win reelection.

According to new reports, McConnell has joined Democrats like Chuck Schumer and reportedly supports the idea from barring President Trump from ever running again.

Mark Halperin on Newsmax reported: “Mitch McConnell and establishment Republicans reportedly don’t want to see Trump on the ballot in 2024. McConnell’s latest move in the senate may be about not only to convict the president but to pass with the majority something that would bar him from holding office again.”

McConnell is beginning to be more vocal about his hatred for President Trump considering he too slammed the President during his own speech on Tuesday.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people,” McConnell said. “And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

“But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night. We certified the people’s choice for their 46th president,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s attack on the President is completely unwarranted considering President Trump specifically told his supporters to march over to the Capitol building “peacefully and patriotically.”

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol — and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” President Trump said to the crowd. “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Lawfully slated,” he added.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said. “Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections.”

