MCCARTHY SAYS HE WILL REMOVE SCHIFF AND SWALWELL FROM COMMITTEES

We reported earlier that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said when he becomes Speaker of the House Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) will be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

It seems McCarthy is trying to appeal to the base with his first moves as he also told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would also remove Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intel Committee. Schiff is the current head of the House Intel Committee and Swalwell (D-CA) is on the Intel Committee.

McCarthy has repeatedly said in the past that he would take these actions, and now he’s saying he intends to follow through on it.

Kevin McCarthy says he will keep his promise to remove Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell from House committees pic.twitter.com/Kp8EPP9tCU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 20, 2022

McCarthy said, ” Swalwell’s association with a Chinese spy, Schiff’s promotion of the Steele dossier and Omar’s criticism of Israel disqualify them from serving on their respective panels.”

“One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So, I will not allow him to be on Intel,” McCarthy stated.

McCarthy continued, “You have Adam Schiff, who lied to the American public time and again, we will not allow him to be on the Intel Committee either. And we’re not allowing Congresswoman Omar to be on Foreign Affairs.”

Dumping Swalwell and Schiff is definitely a step in the right direction and would be an important move toward bringing some sanity and seriousness back to Congressional committees again. It’s unbelievable that after all Schiff’s lies, he’s still the Chair of the Intel Committee, and Swalwell should have been booted off a long time ago.

The Intel Committee is supposed to be the cream of the crop, not the cream of the crap. For way too long the Democrats have concentrated on their political agendas rather than the defense of the United States. It’s time we draw it back to what that Committee is supposed to be about, protecting the United States of America.

