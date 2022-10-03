McCarthy Influenced Super PAC Hits New Expansion Maps with $14 Million Ad Blitz Backing GOP Candidates

Congressional Leaders in Congress for the GOP have added an additional $14 million in ad spending in a massive blast to push for victory and control in November.

A Super PAC tied to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is pouring another $14 million into ad reservations in key House districts as the midterm campaign enters its final stages.

The money is being poured into districts where House Republicans believe is their best opportunity to pickup seats, as well as those incumbents who could be vulnerable being protected.

Republicans however are still putting money aside for some vulnerable incumbents. One of the most expensive ventures is $2 million on behalf of Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), whose Miami-area district is rated as “likely Republican” by Cook Political Report.

Salazar won the district by 3 points in 2020, defeating Democrat incumbent Donna Shalala where President Biden somehow won that district by 3 points. Strange right?

McCarthy’s PAC is putting $650,000 and $500,000 into protecting RINO’s like Don Bacon (R-NE) and Yvette Herrell (R-NM), and another $870,000 is being allocated to hold onto retiring Congressman John Katko’s (R-NY) seat.

All three are listed as toss up elections in 2022 by Cook.

The PAC already reserved $325,000 in Bacon’s Omaha-based district and $1.7 million in Katko’s Syracuse based seat.

Bacon told Axios in an August interview: “This is not going to be handed to us on a platter. We’re going to have to fight and we’re going to have to give everything we’ve got to get us over the finish line.”

Bacon is facing resistance from not only Democrats, but conservatives who are tired of RINO’s (Republican in Name Only) not doing what their constituents have asked them to do.

Last month, the CLF PAC reserved $1.25 million for Rep Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) and $1.1 million for Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) which speaks volumes that the GOP has ran terrible campaigns for them to lose in the farmland state of Iowa.

Will the GOP take control of the House and the Senate and win on November 8? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.

