News

McBrawl: McDonalds Employees THROW HANDS on Each Other as Customers Watch from Behind the Counter and in the Drive Thru Window [GRAPHIC VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Brick Tamland - Leave a Comment

Two female McDonalds employees went all out throwing hands in a massive brawl that saw customers standing behind the counter inside, and the ones sitting in the drive-thru have their jaws drop.

It’s a stressful job in fast food, hence the name fast food. Low pay and wages, demanding customers, and apparently the occasional asshole coworker, and things like this are bound to pop off from time to time.

This fight has been trending on Twitter ever since it happened, and after you see it you’ll understand why.

According to what we can find, these two were both cooks from the kitchen who got into the fight.

It’s also super helpful when those in line waiting for food are screaming “Let em fight Maaain…”

Watch it below for yourself, and realize there’s some strong language mixed in as to be expected in a heated coming to Jesus meeting like this.

Support The DC Patriot and pick up the new Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Long sleeve shirt today!

WATCH:

a

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

53-Year-Old Russian Billionaire Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Monaco in Latest Crypto Mystery Death – ‘After Another Passenger Cancelled at the Last Minute’

Walker Texas Ranger, Die Hard, and Top Gun Star Professor Clarence Darnell Gilyard Jr Passes Away at Age 66

United States Wins World Cup Match Against Iran 1-0

About Brick Tamland

View all posts by Brick Tamland →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments