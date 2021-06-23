McAfee Founder John McAfee Found Dead in Barcelona in Suspected Suicide After Cleared for US Extradition

McAfee founder John McAfee has been found dead in prison in Barcelona of suspected suicide, after he was cleared to be extradited to the US on tax evasion charges on Wednesday, El Diario reports..
At this point, no one is believing or trusting the United States government, it’s literally becoming laughable from Jeffrey Epstien to John McAfee, to Julian Assange, we may have the most corrupt government in the world.
McAfee’s own tweets since his imprisonment show he had no intentions of committing suicide, check out the following tweets from this account in 2019 and 2020.
This is a developing story, and no one in America is buying it.
The FBI has become Hitler’s SS… I am also hearing that NAZI Germany is alive and well in the USA!