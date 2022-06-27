Maxine Waters: ‘The Hell With the Supreme Court, We Will Defy Them!’: Is She an Insurrectionist? (VIDEO)

It doesn’t take much for radical leftist Congresswoman Maxine Waters to seem insane. She keeps proving she’s nuts over and over again, yet those in Congress and the Department of Justice keep allowing her to do so.
You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Waters said from the steps of the court. “Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming.”
“Black women will be out in droves,” she continued. “We will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions. We are going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”
As you know the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade 6-3 in a landmark decision sending the case back to states to decide. The court decided it was wrongly decided back in 1973, and it was. Abortion is not a constitutional right, however the 2nd Amendment is.
The ruling effectively sends the ability to regulate abortion back to the state legislatures, dozens of which have already implemented laws restricting the procedure.
