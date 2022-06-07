Matt Couch: The Sussman Trial Verdict Proves that the Trust The Plan Crowd is Nonsensical and No One is Coming to Save You on The Jeff Dornik Show (VIDEO)

Many MAGA and America First followers have been continually claiming that President Donald Trump is playing 5D chess and has a secret plan that is playing out before our eyes. Every time we have a supposed defeat, they claims it’s all a part of Trump’s plan to expose the Deep State.

Editor-in-chief of The DC Patriot, Matt Couch, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss a wide variety of current events, but then hones in on the Sussman Trial’s not guilty verdict, which is a huge loss for Durham’s team. This loss in the courts should be all we need to show that there is no plan to trust.

Listen to The Jeff Dornik Show on iTunes!

Matt and Jeff also touch on the Q and Devolution conspiracies, both of which would be a violation of our Constitutional Rights and Civil Liberties if they were true. Ultimately, it all comes back to We the People… if we’re going to save America it’s not going to be by waiting for a savior to come along. It’s going to come through the action of We the People.

Make sure that you follow Matt Couch on GETTR at @realmattcouch and check out his conservative news site The DC Patriot at https://thedcpatriot.com.

We’ve just launched a brand new streaming service called Freedom First TV, which features live and on-demand shows, conferences and documentaries. The Jeff Dornik Show will be launching a premium daily show immediately following each live episode, which you’ll only be able to watch if you are a subscriber. Head on over to https://freedomfirst.tv/jeff today to sign up and start watching the full library of video content right away.

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...