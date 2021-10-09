Matt Couch: How Can Christians Be OK Getting The Jab After Learning About Pfizer Cover Up on Fetal Cells

The Project Veritas most recent video really exposes Pfizer covering up the truth in massive proportions. They showed the world that these “vaccines” were, in fact, created using tissue from aborted babies murder at places like Planned Parenthood. Matt Couch gets down to the moral question of the day: How can any Christian be OK getting injected with this supposed vaccine now that we know murdered babies were used to create it?

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas are at it again… this time they set their sights on Pfizer. And, boy, did they expose them or what?



For months, many have been sounding the alarm (including several of us here at Freedom First Network) that the COVID-19 “vaccines” were developed using tissue from aborted babies. We’ve been fact checked and censored for making that claim, with the typical “there is no evidence that supports this claim” type of bogus “fact check.” Yet again, we’ve been vindicated as being correct in our accusations against Pfizer and the rest of the vax manufacturers.



Side note: I intentionally choose not to use the word fetus, as that is an attempt by the Left to dehumanize the babies in the womb.



My good friend Matt Couch, Editor-in-Chief of The DC Patriot, joined me during this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the implications of this Project Veritas video.



First of all, think about the thousand, if not millions, of Christians who have already gotten the vaccine, completely unaware that they injected technology and substances using tissue from murdered babies. Not only was this information not put out there for people to be able to make an educated decision, but it was actively and knowingly covered up by the executives of Pfizer.



If you are a Christian that got The Jab believing it to be free of murdered babies, but then now find out that it includes their tissue… what do you do now? It’s not like you can undo The Jab. Maybe sue for fraud?



The other side of this is the countless number of Christian pastors that are actively pushing the COVID-19 injection… now that we know that aborted babies were used in its development, will they change their tune?



As Matt Couch stated during this interview, how can any Christian be OK with getting this “vaccine” after discovering that body parts and tissue from murdered babies were used to create it? This “vax” is immoral, to say the least.



So what can we do about it? Potentially get religious exemptions on the grounds of the aborted babies. But do we really think that the lefty states like California and New York are going to care about our morality? Hardly. They’ll just continue to ram this down our throats… or directly into our shoulders.

This should piss off every Christian and Conservative in this nation. We’ve been lied to, and the liars have now been exposed. Pfizer has injected countless Christians who never would have gotten it had they known about their use of dead babies to develop their Jab.



At what point will we get off our butts, rise up and actually do something about all this? We’ve now allowed hundred of millions of Americans to be injected with substances derived from aborted babies… are you going to do anything about it? Right about now is that time for righteous anger that the Bible speaks about.

