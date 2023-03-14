Matt Couch Debuts with ‘Facts Not Fiction’ Show on ‘Red Voice Media’ with Special Guests Pastor Brian Gibson and Chad Caton (VIDEO)

Our own El Jeffe, Matt Couch debuted his new show “Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch” on Red Voice Media today and it went off with a bang!

The debut show featured Pastor Brian Gibson of “His Church” one of America’s top pastors with Churches in Texas and Kentucky, as the two took on the school choice debate in America!

Later in the show, host of “I’m Fired Up” and the “RVM Roundup” Chad Caton joined the program as the two talked about not only school choice, but the Oscars, as well the future at Red Voice Media as the network continues to grow.

Check out this clip below, and of course the full show as well.

Public Schools Have Been Bad For Years; It's Multiplied – Matt Couch & Pastor Brian Gibson



Follow @RealMattCouch & @leadpastor



Check out all of Matt Couch's content on Red Voice Media: https://t.co/Ml0wQV8g2G pic.twitter.com/rgviZarPXm — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) March 14, 2023

Watch the first full hour free below! Make sure you’re becoming a subscriber for the 2nd Hour of Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch at RedVoiceMedia.com and use promo code MATT

School Choice…Or We Lose It All! | Ft. Pastor Brian Gibson https://t.co/iLQXv9V3Rb — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) March 13, 2023

