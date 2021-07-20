News

Matt Couch & Arizona Congressional Candidate Josh Barnett Discuss Latest in Arizona Audit Update

Howard Roark July 19, 2021 No Comments

Our own Matt Couch sat down with Arizona Congressional candidate and one of those leading the charge for the state audits to discuss the latest in the audit updates.

Barnett has been leading the charge with We The People Alliance Arizona PAC President Eric Wnuck in the state of Arizona, and has also assisted states like Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania in affidavits, constitutional issues, among other things as he fights for election integrity for the 2020 elections.

You can watch the full interview where He and Matt Couch discuss a variety of issues.

WATCH:

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Howard Roark

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments