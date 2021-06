Our own Matt Couch sat down with Gary Sheffield Jr. of Outkick Sports who’s a conservative sportscaster and writer to discuss the latest in politics, sports, and life in general.

They discuss everything from Lebron James to the NCAA screwing NC State over Covid-19 in the College World Series. They go into politics in America, standing up for your beliefs, and holding strong as America is worth saving.

You can watch the full one hour interview below.

Matt Couch LIVE with Gary Sheffield Jr. discussing politics, sports, and life … https://t.co/a9UM1Qy5dY — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 28, 2021

