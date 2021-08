Our own Matt Couch sat down Monday afternoon with 32-year retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness to discuss the debacle that is happening in Afghanistan under the failed Biden administration.

Maness breaks down his experience, the weakness that it shows, and just how pissed off veterans are that fought and lost brothers and sisters the past two decades in that hell hole of a country.

Watch the full show below, it’s eye opening!

WATCH on Patriot TV!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...