Massive Recalls for “Suspicious Metal” Being Found in Major Food Brands Across the Country

In a world where “conspiracy theories” are coming true by the day, I’ve got another one for you. The suspicion that there was graphene oxide or some other magnetic metal they weren’t telling people about in these clot shot vaccines, was proven true months ago when Japan had to recall over 1.6 million doses of Moderna for containing small black, metallic magnetic particles.

The “conspiracy theory” that came after that, was the fear they’d start putting metal in our food supply…and I hate to tell you, but that’s exactly what’s happening now. Normally food recalls are rare, occasional, and blasted all over the news so people can check their pantries and fridges to make sure they’re not going to due from eating someone…but not this time. Flying under the radar these last few weeks have been some major recalls involving heavily popular and consumed products…and all of them for containing metal and other toxic substances. Included in the recall are several majorly popular brands like Kraft-Heinz, Coke, Sprite, Kroger, Bird’s Eye, Minute Maid, Country Time lemonade, Arizona Ice Tea, (and ironically) Kool Aid products.

This comes during a year that a congressional report forced a recall for baby formula for containing toxic heavy metals in a brand sold at Walmart…because the manufacturers weren’t going to willingly do it themselves.

What’s going on here? Why is the media more hyped up about a virus with a 99.9% survival rate, than all these massive amount of toxins in our food? Or while we’re at it, why do they keep pushing an experimental vaccine that doesn’t work if it’s really about our “health?” Keep in mind, that doesn’t even include all the carcinogenic plastics they use to package our food with that’s been proven over and over again to cause health complications and dramatically shorten lifespans.

Is it that hard to package food without poisoning people? Or are the powers that be really dead set on killing off most of us to “save” the planet?

