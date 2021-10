Nothing is more inspiring than watching New York getting back to looking like the New York that used to be one of America’s greatest cities. On Monday, tens of thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets to protest the unconstitutional vaccine mandates from their Mayor and Governor.

City workers were demanding that the mandates be lifted against them.

The massive protest was lead by City Workers, First Responders, and others with chants of “Let’s Go Brandon!” and “F*** De Blasio..”

WATCH:

NOW – Large protest against vaccine mandates in New York City.pic.twitter.com/2zvqrlZIhE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 25, 2021

Large protest by New York City workers against vaccine mandate.



City workers are demanding that the mandates get lifted. pic.twitter.com/0kYBP8VAgN — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 25, 2021

New York City fire, police, EMS and other workers protest in Brooklyn, New York against the vaccine mandates in the city. pic.twitter.com/z7xudRxvWT — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) October 25, 2021

New York City municipal workers chant "We The People, Will Not Comply" and "F### Joe Biden" as they cross the Brooklyn Bridge in protest against vaccine mandates 10-25-21 pic.twitter.com/LWnotzok5V — LUKE2FREEDOM (@L2FTV) October 25, 2021

