Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes in Hospital After Surviving Horrific Snowplow Accident

For those of you that may have heard, Marvel and A list actor Jeremy Renner was involved in a horrific snowplow accident in Reno, Nevada, and he’s been in the hospital for quite sometime now.

The ‘extensive’ injuries following a New Year’s Day snowplow accident have been brutal, but the reps for the actor said at the time he remained in “critical but stable condition” at a hospital after what authorities in Reno, Nevada called a “traumatic injury.”

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

A rep told People that Renner was “moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall.”

“So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out,” the rep added.

Renner posted this awesome tweet on January 5:

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much”

Renner thanked fans for birthday wishes with this tweet.

The post was only the 3rd from the actor as he reveres from severe injuries he suffered in a snowplow accident earlier this month on New Year’s Day. Renner underwent surgery on January 2, after being airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Day.

“At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” according to a news release.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” the statement continued.

Renner was the only party involved in the incident according to authorities. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances.

Renner is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He has also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013) and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).

All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers and well wishes to Jeremy.

