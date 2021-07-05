Mark Zuckerberg Releases Viral Video of Himself Cruising on Hydrofoil Surfboard with American Flag on Fourth of July

In a video that we never thought we’d see, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has released a new viral video of himself on an electric hydrofoil surfboard while cruising across the water with an American flag while John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is playing in the background.

Zuckerberg posted several e-foil photos in the past few weeks, including one of a custom board that showed him lathered in white sunscreen. But this is taking it to a whole new level.

Watch the viral video below, this might be the coolest video that the Facebook founder has ever released.

What are your thoughts, does this give him a little bit of street cred, or nah?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...