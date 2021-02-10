Mark Cuban CANCELS Playing of National Anthem at Mavericks Games

Well we all knew that Mark Cuban was a liberal, we just didn’t realize how much of one that he truly was. What’s sad is I personally love the show Shark Tank and I think Cuban is a really brilliant business mind. Hell, I’d probably like to drink a beer with him or hang out if given the opportunity.

Unfortunately on this issue coming from a military family, we have to agree to disagree.

Now before folks get started with the “Boycott Shark Tank” insanity, I don’t do cancel culture. I won’t start. Now I won’t buy products from people, or watch folks that I disagree with, but if I truly enjoy something that doesn’t hurt my beliefs in God or my moral compass, then I’ll continue to support it.

If you don’t like something, great don’t watch it or participate. I however am tired of the cancel culture in our society.

Now let’s get back to Cuban, and why he’s completely wrong and out of touch here with American values and history.

The Dallas Mavericks have stopped playing the national anthem before home games at the direction of owner Mark Cuban, he confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The Mavericks do not plan to resume the tradition to play the national anthem before games in the future.

The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver weighed in:

“I recognize that this is a very emotional issue on both sides of the equation in America right now, and I think it calls for real engagement rather than rule enforcement,” Silver said during a news conference in December.

Cuban in June of 2020 said he would be proud of his players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them. Hopefully I’d join them,” Cuban said.

Cuban added then that he hoped the league would “allow players to do what’s in their heart.”

“Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, whether it’s taking a knee, whatever it is, I don’t think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country,” Cuban said.

“I think this is more a reflection of our players’ commitment to this country and the fact that it’s so important to them that they’re willing to say what’s in their heart and do what they think is right.”

“I’ll defer to [Silver] on any final judgments and [players’ union executive director] Michele Roberts. But the reality is, my hope is we’ll let the players do exactly what they think is the right thing to do.”

I never thought I would see a time in my lifetime that it would be accepted to not play the National Anthem before games, or to kneel during it considering my Grandfathers served in WWII, my cousins both served in the Air Force and Marines. Almost all of my teammates who I investigate with are veterans, law enforcement, and former federal agents, and for any of us to not stand for the National Anthem is absurd. To not even play it, is an even lower blow.

So many Americans have fought, died, and even had their mental ability and financial ability destroyed fighting for this great nation. The least we can do is show respect for our nation, our military, and our great American flag.

What are your thoughts America?

Thanks to our friends at ESPN for contributing to this article.

