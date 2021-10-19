Mark Cuban Blasts His Employees Who Want Medical Freedom “I WON’T SHUT THE F*** UP!”

During a recent interview on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast, Dallas Mavericks Billionaire owner Mark Cuban went postal on any of his employees who dare want medical freedom and to make their own decisions.

According to the Cuban, get vaccinated, or get fired.

“It is absolutely positively up to you. But there’s consequences that come with that,” Cuban said during the podcast.

“If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated, unless there’s a doctor’s reason where they can’t be. Like you — I don’t want my kids to be at risk. So, you know, the consequences of you not being vaccinated is, I’m not going to shut the f— up, I’m going to be in your motherf—— ear driving you motherf—— crazy,” he continued.

“If you’re the dude or woman, whoever, that won’t get vaccinated for whatever reason, that’s up to you, but I’d rather feel good knowing that someone who’s immunocompromised or a cancer survivor is going to feel as safe as we can possibly make it coming to a game. I’ll err on the side of caution for them,” Cuban added on the podcast.

