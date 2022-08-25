Marjorie Taylor Greene SWATTED at Home After Fake Shooting Call By Pro-Trans Extremist

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined The Alex Jones Show on Wednesday to let her followers and America know that she had been the victim of yet another Democrat SWAT raid.

Swatting for those that do not know, is when you make a fraudulent or false call to police and claim that something horrific is happening at a residence. Then the police rush there, and bust in with guns drawn, causing an extremely dangerous situation while exhausting community resources and law enforcement. Of course the Democrats would think something like this is amusing, they are monsters and a danger to the Republic to which it stands.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come,” Taylor Greene wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

According to a Rome Police Department report, the late night raid was the result of a “swatting” attempt by a pro-trans extremist.

“Swatting” is a move made by an unknown caller to report a fake crime in progress to compel law enforcement to raid an innocent person’s home.

From the Rome News-Tribune:

According to a Rome Police Department report, Rome police officers responded to a 911 call on Wednesday at 01:03 a.m. which led them to initially believe a man who had been shot multiple times in the bathtub at Greene’s home. The caller also stated there was a woman inside the home and possibly children with her. When officers responded Greene assured the officers there was no issue at the home.

“After we cleared the call and went back in service, Rome-Floyd 911 received a call from the suspect, claiming responsibility for the incident and explaining his/her motives,” the report stated. “It was a computer generated voice. They explained they were upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights,’ and stated they were trying to ‘swat’ her.”

The report also stated the caller said they are connected to a website, which police stated supports cyberstalking, and gave the police their user name on the site.

The Rome Police Department along with the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the attack on the Congresswoman.

This comes days after Greene introduced new legislation aimed at protecting minors from gender reassignment surgeries, making such procedures on individuals under 18 years old a Class C felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 and/or up to 25 years behind bars.

Thank you to @RepTonyGonzales for cosponsoring the Protect Children’s Innocence Act!pic.twitter.com/1jAwb1BnJJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 19, 2022

