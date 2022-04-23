Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘I was concerned, I was shocked.. I had no idea what was going on, and I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt’ (VIDEO)

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Congresswoman from Georgia is getting grilled by RINO’s and Democrat’s who want to keep her from being able to run for re-election. You know, instead of beating her at the ballot box, they want to make sure she can’t run in 2022. This is a tyrannical way of saying, “the people love her, and we can’t beat her or the people, so we will cheat.”

When asked about her thoughts when she saw what was transpiring and taking place on January 6, 2021, Greene responded to the court with the following.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I was concerned, I was shocked … I had no idea what was going on, and I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt. I didn’t want to see anything terrible happen.”

You can watch the full video below as this charade is somehow actually legal. It’s unbelievable really this is happening.

WATCH:

