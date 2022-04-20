​MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE DENOUNCES LAWSUIT SEEKING TO STOP HER RE-ELECTION

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has denounced the lawsuit against her that seeks to block her from seeking re-election. The suit is alleging she is unfit for office because of her support of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.



In a legal challenge filed with the Georgia Secretary of State, a group of voters claimed Greene violated a provision of the U.S. Constitution passed after the U.S. Civil War known as the “Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause.”



Greene sought a temporary injunction against the lawsuit, arguing it was unlikely to be resolved before Georgia’s primary elections on May 24.



Judge Amy Totenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia refused to grant Greene a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order that would have delayed action in the case. The Judge ruled the lawsuit could proceed, in her 73-page ruling on the injunction, that the court focused on whether Greene could “establish a strong likelihood of prevailing on the merits of her legal claims.”



Greene was on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson show on Monday night where she denounced the lawsuit against her, that could see her disqualified from re-election. While speaking to Carlson, Greene said she would defend her name and would find ways to fight back against the “progressives” and “leftists” responsible for the lawsuit.



“It is not democracy, Tucker, that is the thing. These people hate the people in my district so much,” Greene explained.



“They look down on them because they voted for me and sent me to Washington to fight for the things that most Americans care about, like secure borders, stopping abortion, protecting our Second Amendment, stopping the out-of-control spending in Washington, stop funding never-ending foreign wars.”



Continuing Greene said, “Now the progressives, the people that donate, the dark money groups, the 501(c)(3)s and the foundations, they have hired some attorneys from New York who hate the people in my district and don’t believe they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington, which is me.”



“Now they have filed a lawsuit because they are trying to rip my name off the ballot and steal my district’s ability to re-elect me and send me back to Congress,” she said.



“These leftists, these progressives, who would rather have judges making decisions, instead of the voters. They want to hand that over to them and not let the people in my district even have the right,” she added.



She noted that the Republican Party was not yet officially jumping in to defend her. “The Republican party needs to fight harder, Tucker. There is something that I have learned and I think it is really important.”



“If you can challenge any representative’s candidacy or an elected officeholder, I bet you we could round up some Republicans voters who didn’t like Kamala Harris funding rioters, criminal rioters out of jail, or Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, or Maxine Waters inciting riots. I think there is another way to play this game.”



Greene appeared to be making reference to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, some of which resulted in riots in cities across the U.S.



The Georgia representative also hinted at how she may retaliate against these actions. She said there would also be Republican voters who will be unhappy with Democrat representatives and may also seek legal actions.



Representative Greene said in a statement earlier this year that she opposes all forms of political violence.

