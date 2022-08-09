MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE BRAVELY TAKES STAND FOR ALEX JONES AS 1ST AMENDMENT DWINDLES AWAY

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t hold back this week-end, on the topic of political persecution and censorship, when she took the stage at the CPAC Texas event, highlighting the cause of InfoWars founder and host Alex Jones as an example of how the left is using the courts to persecute its political enemies.

As background, Jones, one of the first major figures to start drawing attention to Jeffrey Epstein and what sick, depraved things he was doing in South Florida, his Manhattan Mansion, and his private island, a sick place that made Tiberius’ stay on Capri look monk-like by comparison, was ordered on Thursday and Friday to pay millions of dollars indamages to the families of the victims of Sandy Hook.

Jones had no role and was not involved in the shooting, but made comments on the theory that ‘crisis actors’ were involved and that the shooting was fake because of some ‘anomalies.’ He has since disavowed that viewpoint, saying that he does not think the shooting was faked.

The judgement of approximated $50 million will be a heavy burden for Jones’ InfoWars to bear, as it is already teetering on the verge of bankruptcy due to court judgements against it stemming from past comments.

Taking up Jones’ banner during her speech, using his case as an example of lawfare and the left using its allies in the courts to strike out at political enemies, saying, “Alex Jones, who did say some things, is being politically persecuted right now and is forced to pay out millions and millions of dollars.

Greene continued, “No one agrees with what he said, but what we are tired of is the political persecution. I’d like to know when the Democrats and the liars in the media and the people who canceled all of you and me on ‘Big Tech,’ when are they gonna pay us millions of dollars?”

Not too many years ago, America was a place where people might disagree with each other but would fight for each other’s rights to say what they believed. That isn’t the case now that the culture wars have become so criticizing and the left so friendly to the ideal of censorship, not of free speech, as our Constitution says.

Jones wasn’t the only controversial topic that Representative Greene focused on. She also drew attention to those locked up for their role in January 6th saying they were political prisoners and calling on GOP politicians to start taking action to help them.

Jones concluded saying, “If they can have a fake January 6 committee that is persecuting President Trump’s administration and staff, and a judicial system and an FBI that has led to persecution of American citizens that did go inthe Capitol on January 6, but they’re being held in jail still to this day, they need to be held accountable.

