MARINES GO WOKE! Marines Unveil Gay Bullets as Part of Pride Month.. No, This Unfortunately Isn’t Satire

In one of the most woke and pathetic things we’ve ever had to report on at The DC Patriot, the United States Marine Corps has unveiled “gay bullets” as part of Pride Month, yet another woke event to push the insanity of 1-2% of the populations agenda down the rest of our throats.

Striking fear into the Russians, Iranians, Chinese, North Koreans is you guessed it, rainbow colored bullets. Our enemies are literally laughing their asses off at the Untied States military. What a joke it has truly become.

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect. #PrideMonth #USMC

FFS Marines… Are you F'N Kidding me…



What a laughing stock our military has become.. https://t.co/7pcFi3Fch9 — LongFellowDeeds (@GuruofFatness) June 2, 2022

You thought we were kidding didn’t you? Nope, gay bullets to show you had prideful the military has become. Guess what no one cares about in combat or a war zone? Who you have sex with or what your sexual orientation is.

We’re not alone in thinking this is the dumbest shit we’ve ever seen America.

This is not a good look Shane. It makes us look weak . Ridiculous. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) June 1, 2022

China is laughing at us. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 1, 2022

This is embarrassing. — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) June 1, 2022

pic.twitter.com/ZKtJakJ8SV — ULTRA MAGA Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE (@REMASCULATE) June 1, 2022

Pray for our military, we’re in big big trouble America!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...