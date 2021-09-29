Marine Lt. Colonel Who Spoke Out Against Weak US Generals in Afghanistan Arrested by Military

As you will remember, in late August Marine Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller unloaded on US military leadership and the President for the debacle and the inexcusable withdraw in Afghanistan. The result was 13 service members dying at the hands of an ISIS terrorist.

The Lt. Colonel risked his career, pension, and his livelihood and gave a scathing rebuke of our military leaders who failed our men and women in uniform.

That Lt. Colonel was arrested and sent to the brig on Monday, absolutely unbelievable tyranny we’re seeing in America folks.

It appears the Biden military led by General Milley is retaliating against Scheller.

“All our son did is ask the questions that everybody was asking themselves, but they were too scared to speak out loud,” Stu Scheller Sr., his father, told Task & Purpose. “He was asking for accountability. In fact, I think he even asked for an apology that we made mistakes, but they couldn’t do that, which is mind-blowing.”

A spokesperson for Training and Education Command said that Scheller is “currently in pre-trial confinement.”

“The time, date, and location of the proceedings have not been determined. Lt. Col. Scheller will be afforded all due process,” the statement continued.

Scheller even made statements that they may come for him for speaking the truth about what’s happening in our military and nation.

“What happens when all you do is speak truth and no one wants to hear it. But they can probably stop listening because… I’m crazy… right?” Scheller wrote in one post. “Col Emmel please have the MPs waiting for me at 0800 on Monday. I’m ready for jail.”

“I want to say this very strongly. I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability,” said Scheller.

“I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever. But I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?” Scheller added.

“I thought through, if I post this video, what might happen to me — especially if the video picks up traction, if I have the courage to post it,” he said. “But I think what you believe in can only be defined by what you’re willing to risk. If I’m willing to risk my current battalion seat, my retirement, my family’s stability to say some of the things I want to say, I think it gives me some moral high ground to demand the same honesty, integrity, and accountability from my senior leaders.”

“People are upset because senior leaders let them down,” Lt. Col. Scheller said. “And none of them are raising their hands and accepting accountability or saying ‘we messed this up.’”

“Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say ‘hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone.’ Did anyone do that?” he added. “And when you didn’t think to do that did anyone raise their hand and say ‘we completely messed this up?’”

“Potentially all those people did die in vain if we don’t have senior leaders that own up and raise their hand and say ‘we did not do this well in the end,’” he continued.

“Without that the … higher military ranks are not holding up their end of the bargain. I wanna say this very strongly,” he said. “I have been fighting for 17 years. I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders: I demand accountability.”

Lt. Col. Scheller later announced that he had been relieved of duty for cause.

“To all my friends across the social networks. I have been relieved for cause based on a lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today,” he said on Facebook.

“My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do … if I were in their shoes,” Scheller continued . “I appreciate the opportunities AITB command provided. To all the news agencies asking for interviews … I will not be making any statements other than what’s on my social platforms until I exit the Marine Corps.”

Just like any totalitarian regime, the U.S. military had warned both active duty and retired service members that no “disrespect” of President Biden will be tolerated.

The Office of Naval Intelligence’s Chief of Staff emailed service members in late August to remind them of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The UCMJ prohibits the public questioning of the President, the Vice President, Congress, or the Secretary of Defense, among others. It reads as follows:

Given the heightened political and social atmosphere surrounding Afghanistan, it is important to remind our uniformed personnel (active duty and reservists on temporary active duty) and military retirees of their responsibilities and obligations under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive 1344.10. While it is vital to protect the constitutional right of freedom of expression for these groups, consistent with mission accomplishment, national security, and good order and discipline, it’s important to remember certain limitations. Namely, uniformed personnel and military retirees are prohibited from disrespecting senior government leadership (e.g. the President, Vice President, Congress, Secretary of Defense, Service Secretaries, etc.).

But the elder Scheller defended his son, arguing that he was only asking for “accountability” from the military’s top brass.

“He’s asking for the same accountability that is expected of him and his men,” he said.

“I’ve had Vietnam veterans contacting me applauding him for his courage because they too want to know: Was it all worth it?” he continued. “And by demanding accountability and honesty from his senior leaders, that’s all he was asking. And the way the Marine Corps has dealt with it: They have now put him in jail.”

Can you believe this America? Can you honestly believe this is happening in America? When will you say no more? When will you say you’ve had enough?

