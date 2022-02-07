MARCO RUBIO SAYS JAN 6 COMMISSION IS A PARTISAN SCAM

On Sunday, Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio was on ‘Face The Nation,’ and was asked whether or not the Republican National Committee (RNC) spoke for him when they declared the Commission a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Rubio emphatically expressed where he stood in regards to the January 6 Commission.



“I think that commission is a scam. I think it’s a complete partisan scam designed to harass and embarrass as many Republicans as possible. And I think anyone who committed a crime on January 6 should be prosecuted and if convicted, put in jail. I do not believe that we need a congressional committee to harass Americans that weren’t even in Washington on January 6, that were not in favor of what happened on that day, have condemned what happened on that day, but they want to smear them anyway. I’m against that, yes.”



Rubio expressed concern that the commission has gone beyond investigating the January 6 attack and said, “The Commission is trying to embarrass and smear and harass as many Republicans as they can get their hands on.”



Rubio’s comments on Sunday came just days after the RNC voted to formally censure Republican Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their participation in the Commission.



The RNC alleged that Cheney and Kinzinger had been persecuting ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse while on the Committee. This being the case, the RNC would “immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party,” calling their actions “destructive” to the House of Representatives and the country.



Rubio maintained in his comments, “If you entered the Capitol and you committed acts of violence and you were there to hurt people, you should be prosecuted, and they are being prosecuted. But, the January 6 Commission is not the place to do this. That’s what ​prosecutors are supposed to do.” He concluded, “The Commission is a partisan scam.”

