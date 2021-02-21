Manhattan District Attorney Subpoenas Tax Agency in Criminal Probe Into Trump Organization

As you knew the attacks on the Trump family will only intensify with the radical Democrats in power of all three branches of our nations government. Here’s a prime example as the Manhattan District Attorney has now subpoenaed the Tax Agency in a criminal probe into the Trump Organization a new report from The Epoch Times says.

The New York City Tax Commission was issued a subpoena, the agencies President Frances Henn confirmed to Reuters on Friday.

The move shows boldness from District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. and that he’s examining the values Trump assigned to some commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents and looking for possible evidence of fraud.

Vance’s office declined comment from Reuters or any journalist who inquired into the tax commission subpoena.

The Trump lawyers also declined requests to comment on the subpoenas by the Manhattan D.A.

This is a developing story, and I’m sure we’ll hear more about it as the liberal nuts continue to attack the man who’s no longer in office.

Thanks to our friends at The Epoch Times for contributing to this article.

