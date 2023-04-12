Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sues Congressman Jim Jordan – Sen. John Kennedy ROASTS Bragg in Epic Response (VIDEO)

The insane District Attorney of Alvin Bragg has sued Congressman Jim Jordan over his subpoena of Bragg to testify before Congress about his partisan witch hunt against President Trump.

Senator John Kennedy chimes in and absolutely roasts Bragg on Fox News.

Bragg is suing Jordan for what he calls an unconstitutional attack against his case against former President Donald J. Trump.

Kennedy: “The issue of whether Mr. Bragg should be called before Congress. I’ve watched Mr. Bragg, it’s clear he is obviously not Oliver Windell Scalia, my guess is he is scared to come before Congress. I watched Mr. Bragg’s press conference after he announced his indictment, he was not impressive.

I have read his indictment. Legal scholars much more qualified than I have, have criticized it as being an inferior document. I’ve read it, and it looked to me like as a legal product, someone knocked over a urine sample.

My guess is Mr. Bragg will not try this lawsuit himself. A good criminal defense lawyer from what I’ve seen so far will take his head off. So he doesn’t want to be naked and alone in, not literally, but figuratively in front of a Congressional committee, having to answer tough questions. That’s my assessment.”

WATCH:

Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan – Sen. Kennedy's response is a full roasting of Bragg's ability…



"Someone knocked over a urine sample… naked & alone…" – @SenJohnKennedy



🤡@ManhattanDA pic.twitter.com/vXHVNiu4yJ — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 11, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

